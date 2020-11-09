Three teens arrested after alleged assault on man in 60s

Police are appealing for information following an alleged assault in St Helier involving three teenagers and a man in his 60s.

The emergency services received several 999 calls from the public at around 7:30pm last night (8 November) regarding an altercation at the War Memorial in Parade Park.

A 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault and another 14-year-old boy on suspicion of affray. All three have since been released on bail, whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone who may have seen this incident or who has any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .