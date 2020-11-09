Senator Sam Mézec and Deputy Montfort Tadier have formally resigned their roles as Minister for Children and Housing, and Assistant Minister for Economic Development.

It follows growing anger over his management of the Chief Executive Charlie Parker’s £50,000 second role as a non-executive director, which it emerged the island’s most senior civil servant did not have permission to undertake.

Senator Kristina Moore, filed a petition to remove Senator John Le Fondre from the top job on Monday 2 November.

Reform Jersey have said that “Following recent events surrounding the Chief Executive Officer of the Government of Jersey taking on a non-executive directorship for a UK-based real estate company, and the failure of the Chief Minister to show adequate leadership, Reform Jersey’s elected States Members will be supporting the Vote of No Confidence onTuesday.”

The Chief Minister exercised poor judgement in allowing this in the first place, and by allowing the States Employment Board to give retrospective permission for this appointment, he has tied our hands and left us in an untenable position. Party Leader Senator Sam Mézec

We do not take this decision lightly, but it has come to the point where we can no longer support this Chief Minister with a clear conscience. He has been weak or absent on key policies such as the landlords register, electoral reform, and reducing income inequality. This latest development is the final straw. Deputy Montfort Tadier

Part of Senator Mezec's resignation letter says:

Last weekend, the government made clear our view that the CEO should not hold a private sector NED for a UK company. We are now a week later, and there are no signs that this view will be respected. Statements which have been published have said nothing of value and have clearly angered the public. I believe that the fault for this lies with you. Senator Sam Mezec

The vote of no confidence takes place on Tuesday (10 November).

At least two politicians have, so far, privately indicated they would run for the office of Chief Minister if the vote of no confidence is successful.