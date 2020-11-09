Two more Jersey schools send pupils home after positive cases emerge

Two year groups have had to be sent home from Jersey schools after students tested positive for Covid-19.

Victoria College and De La Salle primary school have both been affected, with one student from each school contracting the virus.

All parents of students in the affected year groups have been contacted.

The rest of the schools will continue to operate as normal.

Last week, years 11 to 13 were sent home from Jersey College for Girls due to a cluster of cases.

The Chief Minister then issued a warning to young people during the government press conference, pleading with them to start taking restrictions seriously.