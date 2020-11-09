Almost 3,000 rented dwellings have failed to meet minimum standards in Jersey since new laws were introduced in 2018.

The figure was revealed by the Environment Minister, Deputy John Young, this week following a question in the States by Deputy Rob Ward.

Deputy Young said approximately 550 properties - representing over 3,000 dwellings - have been inspected in total over the past two years. Of these, 2,900 dwellings failed to "meet the minimum standards as set out in the Law to a greater or lesser extent".

He added that this is "unacceptably high", and is looking into new ways of achieving compliance with regulations, after the Assembly rejected his proposals to bring in a licensing scheme in September.