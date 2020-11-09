Jersey sailor Alex Thomson is underway in the 2020 Vendee Globe as he bids to make history in the single-handed, round-the-world race.

The 46-year-old, who finished third and then second in the last two editions, is aiming to become the first non-French winner of the event, dubbed the 'Everest of the seas'.

He set off from Les Sables-d'Olonne in western France on Sunday, alongside 32 other skippers, for a journey which is expected to take him around 70 days.

Thirty-three skippers set off from Les Sables-d'Olonne in western France on Sunday. Credit: PA

Thomson has strong connections to Jersey and spent time at his family's hut on the Ecrehous this summer as he prepared for his fifth Vendee.

He was sitting 11th in the fleet after the first day of racing, with the foils deployed on his multi-million pound boat Hugo Boss.

The Vendee Globe, which was founded in 1989, takes place every four years and is regarded as the world's toughest yacht race.