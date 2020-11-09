Virtual exhibition details why Overdale was chosen as preferred hospital site

More than 500 islanders have visited a virtual exhibition outlining why Overdale was chosen as the preferred site for Jersey's new hospital.

The event, which started last week, was unable to take place in-person due to Covid restrictions.

Despite hearing lots of feedback so far, those behind the plans are still welcoming any comments.

We are committed to engaging with everyone at each stage of the development and connecting the local community to the project as we progress through the various stages, and invite any feedback or questions to community@ourhospital.je. Steve Rickwood, Project Director for ROK FCC JV Delivery Partner

The exhibition can be accessed here.