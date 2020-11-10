10-day-old seal pup Joey 'wouldn't have made it' without being rescued

A seal pup is receiving "around the clock care" at the GSPCA after being rescued from Les Écréhous.

Joey, who is thought to be just ten days old, was a very thin 18kg when he was picked up by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue in the early hours of Sunday morning (8 November).

With it being weaker, another week or two weeks away it most definitely would not have survived being bought in. The pup was already trying to eat seaweed and pebbles, and calling for mum. It was so clearly starving. Donna De Gruchy, British Divers Marine Life Rescue Jersey

The pup stayed at New Era Vets in Jersey overnight, before being transported to Guernsey.

Joey is a very lucky young seal pup as being so thin it is very likely he wouldn’t have survived in the wild. The first few days are the hardest for any new rescue animal and Joey will need around the clock care. He will also need a lot of treatment and fish and anyone wanting to donate to his care please call 01481 257261. Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager

The GSPCA has also issued the following advice to anyone who sees a seal pup: