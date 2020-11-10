£4,000 fine issued for isolation breach in Guernsey

A £4,000 fine has been handed down to someone who breached self-isolation in Guernsey.

In a social media post, Guernsey Police confirmed it was someone who had arrived into the island.

It went on to say: "We’ve said it before and we will say it again: This is not a drill. This is the fight against coronavirus".

There are currently 16 known active cases of Covid-19 in Guernsey.