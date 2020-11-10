Altair Junior Academy: Table Tennis Jersey offering free coaching to island children

Jordan Wykes helped Jersey win their first Island Games gold medal in many years at Gibraltar 2019. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Free table tennis coaching is being offered to all schoolchildren in Jersey in a bid to boost participation locally.

A new three-year sponsorship deal will see the Altair Junior Table Tennis Academy run three sessions a week in term time for the next three seasons.

It is hoped it will help bring a new generation of players into the sport locally and enable the island to build on some promising recent performances at representative level.

  • Watch: Tony Curr reports on the new Altair Junior Table Tennis Academy...