Americans living in Channel Islands react to US election result

It might seem a little far from home, but the US Presidential election has been high on the agenda for many people living in our islands.

Despite President Donald Trump making unsubstantiated claims that he has been cheated, there is little serious doubt that the Democrats' Joe Biden will be the next man in the country's top job. Here in the Channel Islands, there have been some differing reactions to the extraordinary events across the Atlantic.

New Yorker, Thankful Thornburrow, was true to her name about Trump's defeat - she voted Joe Biden despite now living in Alderney.

My first election was JFK versus Nixon 1960 and I was ecstatic but Saturday night when I heard the TV networks and AP had projected that Biden would win, I was thrilled. Best election ever. Thankful Thornburrow

Alex Anderson left the Golden State of California in the early 90s. Last week, he voted for the first time in 30 years - for Donald J Trump. He was unsurprised, though, by the outgoing President's reaction.

For the last 100 years or, so people people have gone pretty quietly off stage when they've lost, but then Trump wasn't very quiet as a President of the United States. Alex Anderson

In Jersey, Drew Waller was not convinced by either Presidential candidate. But he says post-election division is a healthy state.