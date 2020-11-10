Channel Islanders to remember the fallen on Armistice Day

People from across the Channel Islands will remember those who gave their lives during the First and Second World Wars, as well as other conflicts (11 November), to mark Armistice Day.

A two minute silence will be held across the islands to remember the fallen.

Services on Sunday (8 November) had to be scaled back because of coronavirus restrictions in Jersey, however services across Guernsey, Alderney and Sark ran as normal.

A short ceremony is taking place at Jersey's Cenotaph today (11 November), with around six people from the Royal British Legion expected to attend.

Larger gatherings are expected across the Bailiwick of Guernsey, one being at Elizabeth College where traditional services will be held to mark the occasion.

On top of the usual Remembrance activities, the junior school are teaming up with the College Combined Cadet Force to create a giant poppy on College Field.