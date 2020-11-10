Golden cross reinstalled at St Thomas' Church in St Helier after major repairs

The final piece of the spire at St Thomas' Church in Jersey has finally been returned.

The golden cross has dominated St Helier's skyline for over 130 years, but it has been missing for the last few months while major repair works took place.

But now, it is back in its rightful place.

The Catholic Dean of Jersey rose to the challenge of being taken to the top of this 196 foot tall spire - the tallest in the Channel Islands - to bless it.

Now work will begin to remove the scaffolding so that the church can reopen its doors in time for Christmas.