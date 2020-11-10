Guernsey waste charges to increase from January

People in Guernsey will soon have to pay more to throw away their waste, because the island has become too good at recycling.

Household waste charges, which were frozen this year, will rise by an average of less than 20p per week from January, after recycling levels exceeded expectations. Guernsey Waste recorded a deficit of nearly £1.5m last year.

I'm delighted with the way the island have responded to this and I'm pleased we're able to pass on the majority of the financial benefits from that behavioural change back to households. But I do regret the increase because I know this is a difficult time for very many islanders. Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the States Trading Supervisory Board

Guernsey Waste's annual bill next year will be £90, an increase of £5, and from January the pay as you throw charge for a 90 litre bag will go up from £2.50 to £2.70. The price of a sticker for a 'half size' waste bag, for up to 50 litres capacity, will rise by 10p, to £1.50.