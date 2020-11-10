Is it the end of the road for John Le Fondré as Jersey's Chief Minister?

Jersey's Chief Minister John Le Fondré is set to face a vote of no confidence in the States today (Tuesday 10 November).

It comes after the island's Chief Executive, Charlie Parker, agreed to step down from his position last night (Monday 9 November) with pressure mounting on the Chief Minister over how he has managed the Chief Executive's £50,000 second role as a non-executive director.

Charlie Parker's resignation letter to Jersey's Chief Minister Credit: ITV Channel TV

Charlie Parker's resignation letter to Jersey's Chief Minister Credit: ITV Channel TV

Politicians will now decide whether Senator Le Fondré should continue in the top job after Senator Kristina Moore lodged a vote of no confidence to remove him from the position.

However Senator Le Fondré has insisted that he is still the right person for the job and says it is disappointing that the vote of no confidence is coming in the middle of a pandemic.

Several politicians have already shown their dismay at the Chief Minster's leadership, with Senator Sam Mézec and Deputy Montfort Tadier, formally resigning from their roles as Minister for Children and Housing, and Assistant Minister for Economic Development yesterday (Monday 9 November).

One politician who is standing by Senator Le Fondre is Deputy Rowland Huelin.

We quickly introduced a co-funded payroll scheme following the pandemic. And I've had so many positive calls that it has saved their livelihoods. We've introduced the £100 scheme. Focus on where we are. Get behind the Chief Minister. And if anyone is disgruntled in May 2022 they have their chance then. Deputy Rowland Huelin

In a statement to the States last week Senator John Le Fondré, accused some States Members of wanting to 'capitalise on this opportunity for political gain and to see the Chief Executive, myself, or the Government fall.

However the Chief Minister has since had to concede that Charlie Parker's second job is 'not compatible' with his Chief Executive role.

The Chief Minister says he is expecting the debate on his leadership to last throughout the day, with proceedings starting at 09:30am.