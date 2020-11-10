Jersey Sea cadets to have new base

Jersey's Sea Cadets will move to a new base.

The group will have a new home at the former police headquarters on Rouge Bouillon in St Helier from January next year. They are currently based near Fort Regent, but the building has been deemed as no longer safe or appropriate for the unit to use.

An urgent consultation with Sea Cadet leaders, stakeholders and the Health and Safety Inspectorate has been held and it has been agreed that the Rouge Bouillon site is the best option. However the cadets will be based there temporarily until a long term solution is found.

I'm very pleased that in conjunction with the Minister for Infrastructure, we have now been able to find a suitable location for our much valued Sea Cadets for the interim, while we continue to review options for a more permanent base. Constable Len Norman, Jersey's Home Affairs Minister

Work to make sure part of the old Police HQ is ready for the Cadets is set to take around 12 weeks to complete.