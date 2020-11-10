Jersey's Chief Minister survives vote of no confidence

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré has comfortably survived a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

29 politicians voted against that proposition in this evening's debate, with 19 voting to remove Senator Le Fondré from the top job. The one politician to abstain from the vote was Education Minister, Senator Tracey Vallois.

Politicians have spent the whole of today debating his fate, with the majority of States Members concluding Senator Le Fondré is fit to stay in the role.

Senator Kristina Moore officially submitted a proposition to remove the Chief Minister from his job on 2 November.

Kristina Moore has lost her proposition to remove the Chief Minister from his position. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It followed a week of growing anger over his management of the Chief Executive Charlie Parker’s £50,000 second role as a non-executive director, which it emerged the island’s most senior civil servant did not have permission to undertake.

That lead to Mr Parker agreeing to stand down from his role yesterday evening (9 November), with the pressure pilling on the Chief Minister. The failure to pass a vote of no confidence in Senator Le Fondré means he cannot be challenged for his role for six months.

Mr Parker has had to agree to step down from his role as Chief Executive after mounting pressure on the Chief. Minister Credit: ITV Channel TV

The States Assembly is due to meet again on Tuesday 17 November, where the Chief Minister will nominate one member become the new Minister for Children and Housing after Senator Sam Mézec resigned from his position.

He will also need to nominate an Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services, an Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture and an Assistant Minister for the Environment after all the previous incumbents resigned from their roles in protest at the Chief Minister's leadership.