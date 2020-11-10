Six more JCG students test positive for Covid-19

A further six cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at Jersey College for Girls.

In a letter to parents, the school says the students are all in Year 11, and have been isolating since the first case was confirmed last Thursday (5 November).

Last week, all sixth formers were sent home after a cluster of coronavirus was identified.

All affected students and their direct contacts have been informed. Siblings in other year groups can still attend school as normal.

Since the students were last in the building, it has been deep cleaned and remains open.