Watch live: Vote of no confidence in Jersey's Chief Minister

Jersey's Chief Minister will today face a vote of no confidence (VONC).

States members will be asked to decide whether to support Senator John Le Fondré, or support the vote, thus triggering his 'fall from power'.

Several politicians, including Senator Sam Mézec and Deputy Montfort Tadier, have already indicated that they are in favour of the VONC, resigning from their ministerial roles.

Meanwhile, Deputy Rowland Huelin has defended the Chief Minister.

