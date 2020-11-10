What does the new Covid-19 vaccine mean for the Channel Islands?

A Covid-19 vaccine has proven 90% effective in immunising against the virus.

It has been developed by US drug giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech.

According to Boris Johnson's spokesperson, the UK has procured 40 million doses, with 10 million of those expected to be available to the UK by the end of the the year.

Much like the UK, Jersey's government says it will prioritise the most "at risk" islanders. The vaccine is then expected to be gradually rolled out to the wider population through a mass vaccine centre - potential sites for this are currently being reviewed.

Meanwhile, Guernsey's government says it is continuing to prepare for when the vaccine becomes available.

Our experts are working hard, in conjunction with the UK, to ensure we have the plans in place to deliver a programme of the anticipated scale and complexity in line with the recommendations of the UK Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation who will determine which vaccine we will receive and ensure a fair distribution of the available vaccine. States of Guernsey spokesperson