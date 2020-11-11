30 Bays in 30 Days challenge raises over £26,000 for Jersey charities

This year's 30 Bays in 30 Days challenge raised over £26,000 for Jersey Hospice Care and The National Trust for Jersey.

Despite lockdown restrictions, 700 people took part raising the highest amount in five years.

We have been delighted to see so many islanders, of all ages, having fun and enjoying being outdoors this summer while also raising money for two vital charities. Both charities rely on the generosity of the community and this event has been such an enormous success. We just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part. Katrina Hancock, Director of Income Generation at Jersey Hospice Care

The event, which was established in 2016, encourages participants to swim 30 strokes in 30 bays around the island during the 30 days of July.