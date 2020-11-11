Guernsey's former Chief Minister says now is the "perfect time" for Jersey and Guernsey to appoint a joint leader.

Deputy Gavin St Pier's words come after Jersey's Chief Executive, Charlie Parker, agreed to stand down from his position.

In a social media post, Deputy St Pier said: "With a vacancy having opened up at the head of Jersey’s public service, now is the perfect time for both islands to jointly appoint an individual to drive the two public services together."

He went on to say: "To not lose/take advantage of the opportunity will need determined political leadership."

Following this, he wrote: "Noted had retweet from Ian Gorst. I know from prior contact where his sympathies might lie on idea."

The current Chief Executive Officer of the States of Guernsey is Paul Whitfield. He has held the position for nearly seven years, having been appointed in December 2013.