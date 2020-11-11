Isolation accommodation in short supply for students returning home

Students returning to Jersey for Christmas could be put up in hostels if they have nowhere else to self-isolate. That is one of the ideas being considered by the island's Education Department as concerns grow about how they can safely return home for the festive period. It comes as England announces that students will end face-to-face teaching earlier so they can travel back to their families between the 3 and 9 December.

I would like to express my sympathy to all families for any anxiety which these uncertainties are causing. My department recently launched a survey to reach out to all Jersey students studying overseas to understand their intentions regarding travelling home for the festive period. This survey closed yesterday and we will use this information to inform our planning. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Assistant Education Minister

In Guernsey, self-isolation accommodation is already in short supply as hundreds of students are booked onto specially organised flights from regional hubs around England.

Meanwhile, Aurigny says its half a dozen extra regional flights are booked at 60% capacity.

One student affected Ellie Brouard from Guernsey, who started university in September. Her mum, Sarah, says coming home will be a "real boost" for their whole family.