Jersey prisoners make festive reindeers from wooden pallets

Prisoners at Jersey's La Moye prison have been getting ready for Christmas by designing hand-made reindeers from wooden pallets. The decorative pieces will be sold in time for the festive season, with the money raised going towards the cost of housing the inmates.

It takes four days to make the pieces, with the smaller reindeer costing £30 and the larger ones £60. Other smaller gifts and decorations have also been made in the the prison's workshop.

Other decorative pieces made by prisoners. Credit: Government of Jersey

The Prison’s hand-made Rudolfs have rapidly become an extremely popular item. The hand-made Rudolfs are one of many activities that prisoners do, which are all linked to their individual reintegration plan. They are also employed to work on the wing, including cleaning rooms and serving food. Lesley Harrison, Head of Reducing Reoffending

Prisoners are expected to celebrate Christmas at La Moye with services delivered by the Prison Chaplaincy, along with lunch, carol singing and a quiz.

Anyone looking to order a reindeer is being asked to contact the Vocational Training Instructor, Stuart Luce at s.luce2@gov.je.