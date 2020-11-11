More UK regions go red under Jersey travel rules from this weekend

More UK regions will move into the red category of Jersey's travel controls from this Saturday (14 November).

It means anyone travelling into the island from these areas will need to isolate for 14 days.

Adur, South East

Angus, Scotland

Ashford, South East

Braintree, East of England

Folkestone and Hythe, South East

Gwynedd, Wales

Huntingdonshire, East of England

Maldon, East of England

Mendip, South West

Mid Devon, South West

South Norfolk, East of England

South Somerset, South West

Tunbridge Wells, South East

Meanwhile, Gwynedd in Wales, Tendring in the East of England and Wealden in the South East of England will all return from Red to Amber, which requires a five-day isolation period.

Outside of the UK, many other countries and regions have also been recategorised:

Azerbaijan: Amber to Red

Brandenburg, Germany: Amber to Red

Brazil: Red to Amber

Canada: Amber to Red

El Hierro (Canary Islands): Amber to Green

Estonia: Amber to Red

Fuerteventura (Canary Islands): Green to Amber

Gran Canaria (Canary Islands): Green to Red

Iran: Amber to Red

Iraq: Red to Amber

Israel: Red to Amber

Lanzarote (Canary Islands): Amber to Red

Leitrim, Republic of Ireland: Amber to Green

Mayotte, France: Amber to Red

Offaly, Republic of Ireland: Red to Amber

Paraguay: Red to Amber

Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany: Amber to Red

Tenerife (Canary Islands): Amber to Red

Thüringen, Germany: Amber to Red

United States Virgin Islands: Green to Amber

Wexford, Republic of Ireland: Red to Amber

Click here to use our interactive maps.