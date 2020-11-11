More UK regions go red under Jersey travel rules from this weekend
More UK regions will move into the red category of Jersey's travel controls from this Saturday (14 November).
It means anyone travelling into the island from these areas will need to isolate for 14 days.
Adur, South East
Angus, Scotland
Ashford, South East
Braintree, East of England
Folkestone and Hythe, South East
Gwynedd, Wales
Huntingdonshire, East of England
Maldon, East of England
Mendip, South West
Mid Devon, South West
South Norfolk, East of England
South Somerset, South West
Tunbridge Wells, South East
Meanwhile, Gwynedd in Wales, Tendring in the East of England and Wealden in the South East of England will all return from Red to Amber, which requires a five-day isolation period.
Outside of the UK, many other countries and regions have also been recategorised:
Azerbaijan: Amber to Red
Brandenburg, Germany: Amber to Red
Brazil: Red to Amber
Canada: Amber to Red
El Hierro (Canary Islands): Amber to Green
Estonia: Amber to Red
Fuerteventura (Canary Islands): Green to Amber
Gran Canaria (Canary Islands): Green to Red
Iran: Amber to Red
Iraq: Red to Amber
Israel: Red to Amber
Lanzarote (Canary Islands): Amber to Red
Leitrim, Republic of Ireland: Amber to Green
Mayotte, France: Amber to Red
Offaly, Republic of Ireland: Red to Amber
Paraguay: Red to Amber
Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany: Amber to Red
Tenerife (Canary Islands): Amber to Red
Thüringen, Germany: Amber to Red
United States Virgin Islands: Green to Amber
Wexford, Republic of Ireland: Red to Amber
Click here to use our interactive maps.