More UK regions go red under Jersey travel rules from this weekend

More UK regions will move into the red category of Jersey's travel rules from this Saturday (14 November). Credit: ITV Channel TV

More UK regions will move into the red category of Jersey's travel controls from this Saturday (14 November).

It means anyone travelling into the island from these areas will need to isolate for 14 days.

  • Adur, South East

  • Angus, Scotland

  • Ashford, South East

  • Braintree, East of England

  • Folkestone and Hythe, South East

  • Gwynedd, Wales

  • Huntingdonshire, East of England

  • Maldon, East of England

  • Mendip, South West

  • Mid Devon, South West

  • South Norfolk, East of England

  • South Somerset, South West

  • Tunbridge Wells, South East

Meanwhile, Gwynedd in Wales, Tendring in the East of England and Wealden in the South East of England will all return from Red to Amber, which requires a five-day isolation period.

Outside of the UK, many other countries and regions have also been recategorised:

  • Azerbaijan: Amber to Red

  • Brandenburg, Germany: Amber to Red

  • Brazil: Red to Amber

  • Canada: Amber to Red

  • El Hierro (Canary Islands): Amber to Green

  • Estonia: Amber to Red

  • Fuerteventura (Canary Islands): Green to Amber

  • Gran Canaria (Canary Islands): Green to Red

  • Iran: Amber to Red

  • Iraq: Red to Amber

  • Israel: Red to Amber

  • Lanzarote (Canary Islands): Amber to Red

  • Leitrim, Republic of Ireland: Amber to Green

  • Mayotte, France: Amber to Red

  • Offaly, Republic of Ireland: Red to Amber

  • Paraguay: Red to Amber

  • Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany: Amber to Red

  • Tenerife (Canary Islands): Amber to Red

  • Thüringen, Germany: Amber to Red

  • United States Virgin Islands: Green to Amber

  • Wexford, Republic of Ireland: Red to Amber

Click here to use our interactive maps.