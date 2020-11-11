Official logo released for The Real Housewives of Jersey

The Real Housewives of Jersey will soon be premiering on ITVBe.

Filming began for this section of the franchise earlier this year, following the success of The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Now, ITV's winter brochure has revealed the official logo, and promised it will bring "fun", "laughter", and "plenty of glitz".

The Real Housewives of Jersey will see some of the island’s most fabulous and glamorous Housewives embrace all that Jersey has to offer. A combination of St Tropez and St Ives, Jersey has everything from tranquil beaches to fabulous parties. The series will give viewers a unique insight into the lifestyles of Jersey’s biggest characters. ITV Winter brochure

Outside of the UK the new series will be known as The Real Housewives of Jersey, UK.ITVBe is currently home to other programmes such as The Only Way is Essex, Ibiza Weekender and Gemma Collins: Diva Forever & Ever.