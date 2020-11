Over £5m paid out from Jersey's government payroll scheme since September

Over £5 million has been paid out from Jersey's Government Co-Funded Payroll Scheme since September.

Under phase three of the scheme, 1,180 claims were made totalling £5.2 million.

Under phase two - which ran from April to August - almost £78.6 million was paid out for a total of 13,610 claims.

As of 1 October, 1,470 people were registered as actively seeking work - 110 lower than a month earlier and 540 higher than a year earlier.