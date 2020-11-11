Powerhouse Jersey closes temporarily as staff asked to isolate

Powerhouse in Jersey has had to temporarily close after several staff members were asked to isolate.

Customer-facing employees attended workforce screening to be tested for coronavirus.

Following this, they have been advised to stay at home until they get their results.

This has led to what the company has described as an "unforeseen and acute staff shortage".

The shop has apologised for any inconvenience caused. Customers can still shop online and use the click and collect service.