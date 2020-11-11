Senator Farnham: 'No current plans' to put Jersey into lockdown

Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister has addressed rumours of an impending lockdown in Jersey.

In a social media post, Senator Lyndon Farnham said "there are no current plans to put the island into lockdown", despite the number of cases in the island.

However, he went on to say that the government is considering "further sensible measures to ensure we continue to protect the health of islanders".

The government has previously announced plans for 40,000 workers to be regularly tested for Covid-19, in order to avoid a winter lockdown.