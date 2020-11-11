Some Jersey care homes close to visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Some Jersey care homes have closed to visitors over concerns about the growing number of cases in the island.

Government advice is that they can remain open, but after 14 residents died in the first wave of the virus, bosses are now being extra cautious.

Clifton Nursing Home closed its doors on 19 October, after news that the virus was back within the community.

Others have since followed suit, with more expected to announce closures in the coming weeks. Families of residents in homes that are considering this move have been contacted.

But concerns have been raised about the impact on the most vulnerable, with fears that the move could be detrimental for people's mental health.

I think a lot of people don't realise how devastating the first lockdown was for old people and I myself lost a very good friend who was in a care home but had no visitors. We got the impression she sort of just gave up on life and it's very disappointing that some of the care homes have had to close their doors. Ben Shenton, Acting Chairman of Age Concern

Industry representatives, however, say managers must think about more than just residents, and getting it right is a fine line to tread.