96% of rented homes inspected in Jersey failing to meet minimum standards

96% of rented homes that were recently inspected in Jersey failed to meet minimum standards.

Out of 3,000 dwellings visited, 2,900 did not meet criteria set out in the Public Health and Safety (Rented Dwellings) Law that came into force in September 2018. These inspections were prompted by complaints.

The information comes from a question recently put to the Environment Minister by Deputy Rob Ward on the quality of rented dwellings in the island.

Deputy Young, says the law "is of paramount importance" and he is working on ways to make landlords comply with it more effectively.