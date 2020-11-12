Almost 3,000 rented homes in Jersey failed to meet minimum living standard

Only 100 of the recently inspected rental homes meet the minimum standard in Jersey.

In total over 550 properties were checked out by officials, representing more than 3,000 dwellings.

The information comes from a question recently put to the Environment Minister by Deputy Rob Ward on the quality of rented dwellings in the island.

The answer submitted by Deputy John Young showed that over 2,900 homes failed to meet the minimum standards as set out in the Public Health and Safety (Rented Dwellings) Law that only came into force in September 2018.

A total of 3,000 dwellings have been inspected since the law was introduced. The numbers are said to mainly reflect inspections of homes that were initiated by a complaint.

Deputy Young, says the law "is of paramount importance" and he is working on ways to make landlords comply with it more effectively.