Deadline extended for Jersey companies to submit 2019 tax returns

Companies in Jersey now have until the end of January to file their 2019 tax returns online. An extra month has been given because of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

This year companies will need to provide more documentation when they file their corporate tax return, including information about accounts and business activities.

Currently only 15% of returns have been submitted, that is only 7,000 out of an expected 42,000.

The Comptroller of Revenue says disruption caused by the pandemic has "created adverse working conditions, which mean that tax agents may be hard-pressed to meet the standard corporate tax deadline of 31 December".

In light of this, Revenue Jersey have agreed to waive any late fees for returns which are filed before midnight on 31 January, 2021. I would, however, advise companies to make sure that they are prepared ahead of that date, including ensuring they have access to their online account. Richard Summersgill, Comptroller of Revenue

Those who miss the deadline at midnight on 31 January 2021 will be fined.