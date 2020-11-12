Founder of the Guernsey Party, Rick Lowe dies

Rick Lowe, who stood as a prospective candidate in Guernsey’s election, has died.

Mr Lowe was a founder member of The Guernsey Party. He was also the Deputy Chair of CareWatch, the independent panel representing health and social care services in the Bailiwick.

Mr Lowe had to pull out of the election race this year after being diagnosed with cancer.

At the time he said he was 'extremely disappointed' but has been overwhelmed by messages of support with his illness.

Friends and loved ones have been paying tribute to Mr Lowe on social media, describing him as "unrelentingly energetic, determined and upbeat" and as having a "big heart, sharp wit and dry sense of humour".