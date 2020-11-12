Guernsey Dairy recalls butter due to 'higher than expected level of bacteria'

Guernsey Dairy has recalled a batch of butter due to a "higher than expected level of bacteria".

The affected 250g unsalted butter is in a silver packet, marked with the production code 131 and has a 'best before' date of 11 December 2020.

It passed all tests before distribution, but a subsequent test indicated the fault. Although it was still within food standards requirements, the Dairy decided to remove it from sale.

Managing Director, Andrew Tabel, says he wants to reassure customers that there is no immediate risk to them, and anyone who has already consumed the product should not be alarmed.

We take the quality of our products very seriously, which is the primary reason for withdrawing this particular batch from sale as a precautionary measure. We would however ask customers to return any remaining packs to the point of purchase or to the Guernsey Dairy where provision will be made for its replacement. Andrew Tabel, Managing Director of Guernsey Dairy

No other products are affected.