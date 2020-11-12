Hautlieu School staff member tests positive for coronavirus
A member of staff at Hautlieu School in Jersey has tested positive for coronavirus.
Close contacts have been asked to remain at home as a precautionary measure to allow the testing process to be completed.
Areas of the school have been deep cleaned, and parents have been informed.
We are committed to supporting our students who have been impacted by the pandemic. Students who have to be at home due to Public Health guidelines will continue to receive school work online so that they can continue with their education.