Jersey footballer 'frustrated' as permission rejected for new five-a-side pitch

A Jersey footballer says the island needs more five-a-side facilities to help the community stay active.

James Scott was behind an attempt to convert disused netball courts at FB Fields into two 3G pitches.

But due to a covenant on the land when it was gifted to the public in the 1960s, James has been told he would have to obtain permission from the owners of the surrounding houses to get planning permission.

When I found out the news a couple of weeks ago I was frustrated but more importantly disappointed. For me to have an unused sporting facility on the island when everyone knows the importance of sport for mental and physical wellbeing, it's so important, and I want to be a part of making Jersey more active. James Scott, footballer

Its a decision, though, that is understood by Jersey Sport.