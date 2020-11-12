Jersey Swimming Club Christmas Day swim cancelled

The annual Jersey Swimming Club Christmas Day swim has been cancelled due to Covid restrictions. Organisers of other Christmas and New Year swims have yet to make a decision about whether their events will go ahead. The Jersey Swimming Club were concerned too many people would turn up for the swim, so have decided to call it off.

We just can't take the risk of saying that we're going to do the Christmas Day swim and then suddenly finding that we've got the normal 500 people down here, so we just felt that it was better to make a committee decision now to let people know that we were cancelling it for this year, so that they can make their own plans. Carole Penfold, Jersey Swimming Club