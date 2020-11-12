Jersey's Maison St Louis Observatory has been recognised by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) for its "continuing, and long- standing records, as well as best practice" in weather observation.

Jersey will be added to the seven UK stations that have received centennial recognition.

The Organisation works with weather stations across the world to highlight the importance of climate research. It recognises long-term observing stations, which have contributed to climate and weather research.

To qualify for the recognition, observation stations must meet a list of criteria including being in operation, and observing at least one meteorological element for at least 100 years to the standards required.

Jersey Met's Principal Meteorological Officer says the information will help future generations learn more about the climate in years to come.

The local weather records are used by Jersey Met forecasters on a daily basis and an excellent example of how these long standing records can be used was the work done to show the change in annual mean air temperature for the Island over the last 125 years, displayed as the ‘Jersey Climate Stripes’ painted at the St. Helier Waterfront. John Searson, Principal Meteorological Officer at Jersey Met

The Climate Stripes for Jersey represent how the island's annual average air temperature has changed since records began at the Observatory. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Maison St Louis Observatory was founded in 1894 by Jesuit Father Marc Dechevrens and is one of the 94 meteorological stations around the world that has been granted centennial recognition by the World Meteorological Organisation.