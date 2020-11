Isolation rules for those arriving into Jersey from a red zone will change in the coming days.

Travellers will only have to self isolate for 10 days instead of 14.

They will receive tests on days zero, five and 10, and must isolate until their day final result comes back negative.

The news was confirmed by Deputy Jeremy Maçon in an ITV News interview. He says further details will be announced on Monday (16 November).