Seasonal workers won't have to leave Guernsey during three month break

Anyone on a Short Term Employment Permit in Guernsey will not have to leave the island during their three month break.

The permit usually allows seasonal workers to work for nine months, before having three months off.

But, due to travel restrictions and the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on businesses, the Home Affairs Committee has announced the change to ease the pressure.

In addition, anyone due to reach their five year cap before February 2021 may apply for a one year extension, with some sectors able to apply for a two year extension.