Unexploded Second World War bomb found in Guernsey
An object, believed to be a Second World War bomb, has been found in Guernsey.
The Coastguard team found it off the Reffee Buoy, near the QE2 marina entrance this morning (12 November). It is believed to have been on the seabed undisturbed for over 70 years.
A 200-metre maritime exclusion zone has been established around the device while police work to dispose of the device. Mariners are asked to stay away until it has been removed.
Thankfully, the discovery was made during a quiet time of year for pleasure vessel traffic, however public safety must be our first concern. Any anchoring and underwater activities are strictly prohibited in the Exclusion Zone and mariners are to only enter this area to avoid immediate danger.