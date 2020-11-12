Unexploded Second World War bomb found in Guernsey

An object, believed to be a Second World War bomb, has been found in Guernsey.

The Coastguard team found it off the Reffee Buoy, near the QE2 marina entrance this morning (12 November). It is believed to have been on the seabed undisturbed for over 70 years.

A 200-metre maritime exclusion zone has been established around the device while police work to dispose of the device. Mariners are asked to stay away until it has been removed.