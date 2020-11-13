A fifth of travellers into Guernsey not tested for Covid-19

Around a fifth of people travelling into Guernsey have not been tested for Covid-19 at the airport or harbour since the island moved to phase 5C.

Of the 241 people not opting for the self-swab test, 222 were a mix of critical workers with other testing arrangements in place, or passengers choosing not to test themselves.

The rest were children not eligible for the programme.

The States of Guernsey says those who were not tested at the ports were still required to isolate for 14 days on arrival.