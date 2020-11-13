Budding young politicians wanted in Jersey

Applications have opened for Jersey’s first ever Youth Parliament.

Forty budding young politicians are needed to represent their island in the new Youth Parliament.

If successful members will gather together to campaign on issues relevant to young people, the first sitting will be in the States Assembly.

The Jersey Youth Service set up the programme in response to the Independent Care Inquiry.

Some issues could end up being endorsed by elected politicians.

The Jersey Youth Parliament aims to give young people a real opportunity to make a difference in the Island. There are so many different opportunities to be involved – you don’t necessarily have to enjoy public speaking or debating we need a whole range of young people to take part. Lisa Mansell, Senior Youth Worker

Youth Parliaments are already run elsewhere in the world, including in the UK, India and the European Union.

People between the ages of 12 and 18 have the opportunity to sign up by visiting the Youth Parliament's website.