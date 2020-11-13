Herm's Chief Executive 'unsure' about future of island's travel

Herm's Chief Executive says he is unsure what the future holds for the island's travel service.

Craig Senior is urging Travel Trident - the company that operate boats to Herm - to discuss a plan.

The contract for the service ended during lockdown, with only a verbal agreement in place until the end of the year.

But nothing has yet been decided between the two about how a boat service will operate in 2021.

We've offered to meet with them on numerous occasions. We've asked for the States of Guernsey to come in to make sure it's fair so there's no ridiculous comments about bullying or intimidation. I sympathise that if you're not sure how the market's looking then you're going to pause and wait on it and that's fair enough and that's their call. Craig Senior, Herm's Chief Executive

The stalemate in talks has led to concerns that Trident will stop running, but they say this is not the case.

We want to reassure visitors and locals we will be operating for the foreseeable future. This is not the end of Trident and if Herm purchases a vessel they'll run in competition with us. We want to work with Herm and we will be meeting with them before the end of the year to discuss the start of 2021. Peter Wilcox, Herm Travel Trident

Craig Senior has reaffirmed that he would still like to strike a deal with Trident.