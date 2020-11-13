Jersey business targeted in £130,000 invoice scam

A Jersey building company bas been targeted by a sophisticated impersonation scam, which saw fraudsters intercept more than £130,000 in invoice payments.

The owners, who wish to remain anonymous, said they were "left reeling" after realising their email correspondence with a customer had been hacked, and payments diverted to a scam bank account.

After taking swift action, they were able to recover all their money, but they now want to make sure other islanders do not fall victim. They are encouraging businesses in particular to be "extra vigilant".