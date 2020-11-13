Jersey's Christmas window competition gets underway

The annual Christmas window competition begins in St Helier today. There are 18 shops and restaurants that have entered their creative Christmas displays into the competition.

I applaud the entrants this year for offering an exciting and fun display of Christmas spirit, which really adds to the atmosphere in town. This event is a great opportunity to keep the community motivated after a difficult year; never has it been so important to inspire collaboration and support of local businesses and their efforts. Constable Simon Crowcroft, Connétable of St. Helier

You can vote for your favourite on the Parish of St Helier's website.

The the winner will be announced on Thursday 10 December.