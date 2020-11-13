Report slams 'flawed' site selection process for Jersey's new hospital

The site selection process for Jersey's new hospital did not follow appropriate guidelines, according to a new report.

The Future Hospital Scrutiny Panel has today (13 November) presented its 26 key findings, alongside 30 recommendations.

It says the process did not follow HM Treasury Green Book guidelines, and key documents - such as the Strategic Outline Case and Outline Business Case - have not yet been presented.

They added that there is "no guarantee" the hospital can be delivered within the proposed budget of £550 million, and that the true cost could be nearer to £800 million.

We have concluded that the site selection process was subjective rather than objective and did not follow good practice. At the second stage of the site selection, where 55 sites were deselected, it is not clear why 9 of the 55 sites that met the criteria were not pursued. Senator Kristina Moore, Panel Chair

The government's preferred site at Overdale is due to be debated on 17 November. On this, Senator Moore said: "It is only then that the finalised Strategic Outline Case will be published, which will include details such as, project scope, service need, affordability of options and deliverability. I firmly believe that we need the finalised version of this information before the debate in order to make an informed decision on the site of the new hospital."