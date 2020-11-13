Royal Navy bomb disposal experts to arrive in Guernsey

A team of bomb disposal experts will arrive in Guernsey today.

The Royal Navy divers will be assessing what is believed to be an unexploded second world war bomb that was found near the QE2 marina entrance.

The Coastguard team found it off the Reffee Buoy earlier in the week (12 November).

It may have been on the seabed undisturbed for more than 70 years.

A 200-metre exclusion zone has been set up around the device, and mariners have been asked to avoid the area.

We believe at this stage there is little risk the device will cause damage to property or critical national infrastructure. If mariners are going to sea, they should check the Guernsey Coastguard Navigation warnings in force and keep a continuous watch on VHF Channel 16. Captain David Barker, Guernsey's Harbourmaster

A decision as to when a controlled detonation will take place is set to be made in the next ‘few days’.

Members of the Royal Navy were granted critical worker exemption and therefore do not need to self-isolate.