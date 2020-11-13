Unsalted butter recalled by Guernsey Dairy

Guernsey Dairy is recalling packs of unsalted butter, after they were found to have higher levels of bacteria than expected.

Although this was still within the food standards requirements, the dairy has chosen to withdraw the butter from circulation.

The affected products have the production code 131, and a best before date of 11th of December. Managing Director Andrew Tabel said there was no immediate risk to public health, and anyone who had consumed the product should not be alarmed.

I can reassure all of our customers that there is no cause for concern, even if you have already consumed the butter in question. We take the quality of our products very seriously, which is the primary reason for withdrawing this particular batch from sale as a precautionary measure. Andrew Tabel, Guernsey Dairy Managing Director

No other products are affected. The problem does not affect salted butter (gold packets), which accounts for nearly 90% of Guernsey Dairy's butter sales.

Guernsey Dairy has assured islanders that all products undergo 'a robust and meticulous testing schedule before being released for sale'. The affected batch passed all 12 initial tests before being distributed, but a subsequent test indicated a slightly higher than expected level of bacteria.

Whilst this batch of unsalted butter passed all initial mandatory tests, when subsequently tested a fortnight later we were concerned that the product showed higher than expected levels of bacteria. Although still within all regulatory standards, we have undertaken a responsible approach and made the decision to recall this particular batch of unsalted butter as a precautionary measure. Andrew Tabel, Guernsey Dairy Managing Director

Any products that have been sold can be taken back to the shops they were bought in or to the Dairy.