16 firefighters called to fire in St Helier

A team of 16 firefighters were called to a property in St Helier on fire at 2am this morning (14 November).

Crews were dispatched from the St Helier and Western Fire Stations after receiving ‘multiple calls’.

On arrival they were met with smoke coming from a property.

Despite initial reports that people were trapped inside, the service say everyone had safely escaped into the garden.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fought the fire whilst further crews entered the property to ensure no one was left inside and to check for fire spread. In total, 16 firefighters were at the scene and crews remained onsite for some time to ensure the property was made safe and that there was no fire spread. Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

Those who had been in the house were checked over by paramedics.